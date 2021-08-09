India's Fugitives Aren't Just Choksi, Mallya — Bigamy Offenders Abound

While high profile cases like Choksi, Mallya, Nirav Modi, Abu Salem, Christian Michel hog the limelight and rightly so, numerous others do not get either the attention or the treatment which they ought to legally deserve. The process of international cooperation in criminal matters is time consuming and expensive and prioritisation is imperative. However, while prioritising, some cases cannot be left off the radar. These could be assigned as low priority, but cannot be left unattended or un-treated.

Cases of marital discord are often accompanied by physical abuse, demands of dowry, coercion or even labelled criminal misappropriation.

Other gender-related crimes like bigamy, cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage, criminal elopement, and cruelty by husband or relatives of the husband are punishable for periods ranging from two to ten years.