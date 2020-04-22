AgustaWestland Case: SC Dismisses Bail Plea of Christian Michel

In his plea, the 59-year-old Michel has claimed that his health condition was critical and incompatible with the current prison status, especially to cope up with the risk of contracting the COVID-19 infection which could have a lethal effect on him as he is already suffering from serious pathologies.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the ED on 22 December, 2018. On 5 January last year, he was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in another case registered by the CBI in connection with the scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the CBI. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

On 1 April, the apex court had asked Michel to first approach the high court with his plea.