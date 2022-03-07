Indian Economy: Blame Poverty for Meagre Tax Collection, Not Laws

“I found Rome a city of bricks, and left it a city of marble," said Caesar Augustus, the first Roman Emperor.

Caesar Augustus converted Rome from a republic to an empire. It's in his reign that the Roman world became free from large-scale conflicts and wars that led to a 200-year-long period of peace, stability, and prosperity, popularly known as the Pax Romana — from Augustus to Aurelius.

The Bible (King James Version) mentions, “And it came to pass in those days,” in Luke.2, Verse 1, “that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus, that all the world should be taxed.”