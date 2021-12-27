India’s Economic Survey Deserves More Attention & Space in the Budget

The Economic Survey is the flagship annual document and a vital intellectual resource. It is an indispensable guide on the performance, challenges, and prospects of the Indian economy. As the recent document of 2021 states in its preface, it is “a collaborative effort of all ministries, departments of Govt of India, prodigious resource base of the Indian Economic Service Officers, valuable inputs of researchers, consultants and think tanks, both within and outside the Government, and the consistent support of all officials of the Economic Division, Department of Economic Affairs”.

With this kind of resourcefulness and value, the Economic Survey ideally should have found reflection, in some way or the other, in the annual Budget. However, its imprints in the Budget or post-Budget discourses are conspicuous by their absence.