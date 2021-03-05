India-Pak Announce Ceasefire: Hizbul, Others Are Clearly in Shock

Back in Pakistan, the right-wing media like the Daily Ausaf are doing their best to portray India as being under pressure, due to Trump losing the elections, and warning that Delhi will push in retired army of men, criminals, and others into Kashmir to change the demography.

Daily Pakistan is pointing to the suicides of two Armymen as signs of the Army’s morale ebbing under pressure. TV channels echoed the same sentiment of impending demographic change, with, however, a dig at Pakistan’s leadership on why they agreed to a ceasefire despite its high profile “dossier’ on India-backed terrorism that it had boasted so loudly about.

Pakistani officials, like Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, are terming the ceasefire as “important progress”, a massive step away from the venom of ‘Kashmir Day’, and a year of calling India and its leadership fascists, among other colorful names. Meanwhile, the Jaish, the Lashkar, and the several dozens of other groups involved in Kashmir are keeping unusually quiet.