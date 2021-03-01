Son of Srinagar’s Krishna Dhaba’s Owner Dies After Being Shot

Eleven days after he was attacked by assailants in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city, Akash Mehra, son of the owner of the city's popular eatery, Krishna Dhaba, succumbed to critical injuries on Sunday, 28 February.

Doctors at the SMHS hospital said Akash had sustained critical bullet injuries on the lower side of his right armpit and abdomen.

"He was put on a life support system, but despite our best efforts he passed away around 3.30 a.m. today", doctors at the hospital said.