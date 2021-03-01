Son of Srinagar’s Krishna Dhaba’s Owner Dies After Being Shot
25-year-old Akash Mehra had sustained critical bullet injuries on the lower side of his right armpit and abdomen.
Eleven days after he was attacked by assailants in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city, Akash Mehra, son of the owner of the city's popular eatery, Krishna Dhaba, succumbed to critical injuries on Sunday, 28 February.
Doctors at the SMHS hospital said Akash had sustained critical bullet injuries on the lower side of his right armpit and abdomen.
"He was put on a life support system, but despite our best efforts he passed away around 3.30 a.m. today", doctors at the hospital said.
25-year-old Akash Mehra, son of Rajesh Mehra, the owner of Krishna Dhaba was attacked by assailants when he was at his eatery across the counter in the busy evening hours on 17 February when the entire security apparatus was busy with the visit of ambassadors of foreign countries to the Valley.
Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said during a press conference on 19 February that the attack was carried out by three newly recruited motorcycle-borne terrorists.
The IGP said the three had been arrested and the pistol and the motorcycle used in carrying out the attack had also been recovered.
The attack on the eatery owner's son has been condemned by locals.
