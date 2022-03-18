India & Islamophobia: How New Delhi’s UN Stance Downplays Hindutva Back Home

While his statement seems innocuous, when read along with a statement from January at the keynote address at a virtual conference organised by the Delhi-based Global Counter-Terrorism Centre (GCTC), it’s concerning. In addition to calling for recognising Hinduphobia, he said that the United Nation’s Global Counter-Terrorism strategy passed last year is full of flaws, and that terms like “violent nationalism” and “right-wing extremism” must not be included in resolutions on terrorism as they would “dilute” them.

As we see a rise in Hindutva organisations, such as the Bajrang Dal, resorting to violence, is it not necessary that “right-wing extremism” be included in the definition of terrorism?