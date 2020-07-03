‘Killed 2 Muslims, Threw Them in Drain’: Riot-Accused on WhatsApp

“Tumhare bhai ne abhi 9 baje k karib b. vihar me 2 mulla mare hai...aur nale me fenke hai...apni team ke sath...tumhe pata hai na ki tumhara bhai sabse aage rahta hai aise kamo me.”

(I just killed two Muslims at around 9 pm in B Vihar...and threw them in the drain...with my team...you know that I am always at the forefront in such acts).

This message was sent at 11.49 PM on 26 February by Ganga Vihar resident Lokesh Solanki on a WhatsApp group called “Kattar Hindut Ekta”. This was in the middle of the Northeast Delhi riots.

At least nine people, most of them members of this WhatsApp group, have now been arrested by the Delhi Police for killing Muslims in Bhagirathi Vihar that falls under Gokulpuri Police Station.

Delhi Police recently filed three charge sheets – FIR numbers 102/20, 103/20 and 104/20 – in connection with three of these murders and it contains transcripts of a few WhatsApp conversations in the Kattar Hindut Ekta group. The police is considering the chats as “extra judicial confessions”, according to the charge sheet.