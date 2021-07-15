India Could Gain A Lot By Supporting Deuba & Democracy in Nepal

Considered one of the most powerful leaders in Nepal’s recent political history, Oli’s tenure was fraught with controversy and internal party wrangling.

Although he started with a two-thirds majority government, the rift with Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal faction cost him dearly. In the last leg of his term, the Mahanta Thaku faction of the JSP (Janata Samajwadi Party) had joined his government.

India was perceived to have played a key role in bringing together this alliance given the proximity of the Madhesi leaders with Indian establishment.

Before leaving Singha Durbar (office of the PM), Oli vented angst at the SC and the Madhav Nepal faction of his party, CPN-UML. He claimed that the SC had made a political decision to appoint a new PM, which is outside the purview of the judiciary while slamming dissidents from the UML for conspiring to topple the government run by their own party. He also put forth doubt about Deuba’s capability to hold the next elections in a televised address to the nation on 13 July.