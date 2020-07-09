India And Bhutan Should Thwart China’s Claim Along Sikkim Border

These archival documents show that the discussion about the control of area around Gipmochi hill was between Kingdom of Sikkim and the Kingdom of Bhutan. People’s Republic of China has often alleged that the British Colonial Empire used the chaos resulting from the fall of the Qing dynasty to transfer the control of certain boundary areas. But these letters and other communications in the Sikkim Palace Archive demonstrates that the areas adjacent to Gipmochi hill – both east and west – were a matter of discussion only between the kingdoms of Sikkim and Bhutan.

It should be noted that neither the Kingdom of Bhutan nor the Kingdom of Sikkim were a party to the Treaty of 1890, signed in the then city of Calcutta.

A close analysis of the Sikkim Palace Archives reveals that the Article I of the 1890 treaty may not precisely map on to the current delineation of the border between China and India in Sikkim. The international principles of drawing the boundary by the watershed zones and the archives other than the Treaty of 1890 will need to be considered when discussing matters of boundary delineation in this particular context.

(Aadil Brar is a freelance journalist. His work has appeared in the BBC, The Diplomat, The Wire India, Devex and other publications. He was also a National Geographic Young Explorer grantee between 2016-17, during which he lived and worked in Sikkim, India. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)