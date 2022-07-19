India-Style 'Balancing Act': What Saudi Prince & Biden’s Fist Bump Signifies

That last bit was clearly a nod to Jamal Khashoggi's murder, which the US intelligence agencies believe was on the orders of the Prince himself, and which Biden says he raised specifically. Saudi officials deny this and call for moving on. In the event, not much seems to have been achieved. The Joint Statement refers to extending peace in Yemen – truly welcome, but already a done deal – and a raft of agreements. Some are important to the region, including overflights in Saudi air space of Israeli commercial aircraft, and the withdrawal of a small US force from Tiran island on a part of the Red Sea that is Israel’s only access to the Gulf. Both of these agreements actually build on the hugely significant Abraham Accords, which broke the ice to begin diplomatic relations between Israel and some of her neighbours.