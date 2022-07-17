'Autocrats of World Smiling': Biden Slammed for Fist-Bumping Saudi Crown Prince

Hours after Joe Biden's fist bump with the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on 15 July made headlines, the move was called out by many. Foremost among them was Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée, Hatice Cengiz.

The Saudi crown prince was reportedly involved in the murder of the United States journalist.

Hatice posted on Twitter that if Khashoggi was able to tweet, he would have raised the question of accountability for his murder.