India @75: Modi Must Revive Efforts to Bring New Delhi, Pak & Bangladesh Closer

Both Vajpayee and Advani were motivated by the idea of opening a new era of peace, friendship and cooperation among India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and making it a catalyst for broader cooperation in South Asia.

Alas, Manmohan Singh, who was India’s Prime Minister in 2007, took no initiative for a joint commemoration of the 150th anniversary of 1857. It is equally sad that Modi, disregarding the spirit of the suggestion made by his own party’s two founding leaders, has frittered away the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of Independence of India and Pakistan.