Ford’s India Exit: What Forced the US Carmaker’s U-Turn From the Indian Roads?

The first time Ford exited the Indian market was back in 1953. They had cited the high production cost due to extreme import restrictions as their reason for leaving India. After almost half a century, they have again departed from the fourth-largest auto market.

The automobile giant announced their departure from the Indian market in September last year. Ford, almost did take a U-turn in February this year when they secured a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) benefit for electric car manufacturing offered by the Indian Government. However, the plan did not materialise.

Tata Motors, the same company whom Ford once tried to school back in 1999, has recently acquired the latter's Gujarat Plant. In an infamous incident, founder Bill Ford had once lectured Ratan Tata on passenger car division management.