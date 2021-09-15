Ask Ford, GM, or Toyota — Doing Business in India Is No Cakewalk

India has not been the easiest of places to do business in, either for homegrown companies or for global manufacturing giants looking to establish a base in the country. In a recent rant on social media, an Indian-American entrepreneur spoke about the number of forms that need to be filled for tax compliance by businesses: 37. Another rued India’s “digitisation”, pointing out that every compliance has to be first met online and then also submitted on paper, leading to corruption. A third said he was the first in his family to start a business, but despite having completed the necessary papers, six months have elapsed without a loan under a certified government scheme.

In the case of multinational companies trying to set up business in India, much of the same official mindset is on display. There are mountains of paperwork to be done, physically as well as online, site permissions take months, local-level corruption is rampant, and the compliance burden remains heavy.