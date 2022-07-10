Eid al Adha Completes Haj: Once, Pakistan Politics Brought Fascism Even to Mecca

29 January

I went down to find our Muallim (government-appointed guide for pilgrims) Abdullah Attas sitting on a raised platform at the shop of the owner of our rented house. We exchanged salutations and I, too, sat near him. He asked me about why Jamaat-e-Islami folks were so much after me. Then, Abdullah told me the doings of the people of Jamaat-e-Islami about me in detail which include everyone including Khalil Hamidi, etc.

These things really upset me and I began to think that these ‘religious’ and lovers of Islam were involved in politics even after arriving here. I was extremely anguished…

…we went into the Haram and I wrote a letter to Maulana Maududi sitting there, narrating the full incidents. I am thinking of sending this detailed letter to Maulana Maududi and have its copy sent for publication and run a whole campaign on this, otherwise they will try to use the ceremonies of the whole Haj gradually through the government of Saudi Arabia for their own ends.

Now I feel that in the rumours about Pakistan which begin to go around here daily, there's the hand of the agents of this very Jamaat-e-Islami. Their enmity against Bhutto can take them to any limit. I don’t know if I have written somewhere before or not that despite serious disagreements with Jamaat-e-Islami I always had a continuous conjecture about the people of this party; but the events of 1970 and 1971, for example, the burning of the Koran, the attempt to have individual journalists fired from jobs and then at the very end, when a case was brought against me for making a speech in favour of Bangladesh and against the army action during Martial Law, the workers of Jamaat-e-Islami and their student supporters firmly gave evidence from the side of the police.

At that time I felt that No, this is a very inferior sort of party and Maulana Maududi has created fascist wolves in the name of Islam. A party which does not hesitate from fabricating an incident about burning of the Koran for its political ends, how would it shun making false cases against its political opponents or trapping them; and now indeed it is absurd to mention the workers of this party, since a party which has created assassins in the name of God, the party which has the blood of thousands of East Pakistanis on the hands of its workers, it is useless to hope for any type of decency or principles from them.