After Two Years, 377 Haj Pilgrims From India Arrive in Saudi's Madinah

After a gap of nearly two years, the first batch of 377 Indian pilgrims arrived at Prince Muhammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah on Saturday, 4 June, where they will spend a fortnight before moving to Makkah for Haj, reported Telangana Today.

The pilgrims –196 of them women – arrived on a charted Saudia flight and were received at the airport by Consul General Md. Shahid Alam, Haj Consul Y. Sabir, Ministry of Haj and Umrah and Saudi passport officials.