Did the US Make a Mistake by Relying on Zalmay Khalilzad for Afghanistan?

On 19 October, Zalmay Khalilzad, the face of the United States’ Afghanistan policy over the past three years, resigned from his post as Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation.

This was only appropriate for the approaches which he had advocated and had personally sought to implement ultimately ended in ignominious failure. Khalilzad’s superiors in Washington, including President Joe Biden, have strenuously attempted to project otherwise but the fact of the collapse of US policy to smoothly end the ‘forever’ war cannot be denied.

A large share of the blame for this outcome has to be shouldered by Khalilzad for it was he who led US negotiations with the Taliban which concluded in the US-Taliban agreement of February, 2020.

That agreement was nothing short of an instrument of surrender, the product of a desperate desire to exit Afghanistan. True, US strategic desperation gave Khalilzad very weak cards to play with but he could have nevertheless played a better hand for his adopted country which has given him so much. Why?