US Envoy to Afghanistan Quits, Says Withdrawal 'Did Not Go As Well as Envisaged'

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad stepped down from his post on Monday, 18 October. The resignation comes nearly two months after militant organisation Taliban's ascent to power in Afghanistan following the retreat of the US troops that had been stationed in the country for 20 years.

In his resignation letter to US State Secretary Antony Blinken, Khalilzad observed that, "I decided now is the right time to do so (step down), at a juncture when we are entering a new phase in our Afghanistan policy," news agency AFP reported.

"The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged. The reasons for this are too complex and I will share my thoughts in the coming day and weeks," he noted in the letter.