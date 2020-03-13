Coronavirus Pandemic: How Many Deaths Before We Cancel ‘Alarmist’?

India has its first coronavirus fatality. How many more deaths will it take before we stop calling the prevention methods and messaging “alarmist”? In an attempt to allay fears about the coronavirus outbreak in India, an AIIMS doctor writes thus about the Asian Flu pandemic of 1957: “The pandemic saw a total of just 1,098 deaths in the country.”

Just 1,098. Just.

The author—like many other commentators, policy-makers, and even idle- babblers—has tried to alert readers to the fact that many more people die every year of malnutrition or other ailments like tuberculosis. Bloodbaths at Wall Street and Dalal Street are also seen as equally deadly if not more, than the pandemic. Of course, this is no apocalypse even though at least three out of 100 people contracting this highly contagious infection are sure to die. And the remaining 97 will add significant burden to India’s already broken healthcare systems.