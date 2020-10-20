On Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Can We Say Whatever We Like? No

Falsehoods, misleading information, and hate appears everywhere, especially online. Though so-called ‘fake news’ narrowly defined may be less pervasive than is sometimes assumed – one study found that it makes up about 0.15 percent of the average American media diet – misinformation and hate are real and widespread problems, and can cause serious harm, especially to already marginalised or vulnerable communities.

What can we do to limit the harm that different kinds of online misinformation and hate can cause?

This is a defining question of our time, one that we have to confront as citizens, and one that government are increasingly asking – including the Indian government, which has recently complained to the Supreme Court that there is “absolutely no check on the web-based digital media”, pointing to both big digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, as well as portals and individual online publishers.