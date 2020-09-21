Centre Asks SC to Regulate ‘Venomous’ Digital Media Before TV News

The Centre claims that “web based digital media”, including digital web portals, web magazines and channels on video platforms like YouTube, are in lakhs and crores in numbers. They say there are no eligibility criteria or qualifications for this under law, and that no registration is required for these. National security considerations are also addressed by the requirement for clearance from the Home Ministry for TV channels, and other statutory authorities in case of print media.

The Centre goes on to claim that by nature of their composition, “the print and electronic media would rarely cross the line which may need intervention of this Hon'ble Courts frequently.” Print media access is limited to those who have access to a particular newspaper or magazine, while the electronic media are also limited to those who have access to a TV set and subscription.

Web-based digital media, on the other hand, they argue, can be started by any individual and accessed “by anyone irrespective of either literacy or having a TV set or DTH / cable operator services.” All that one needs is a smartphone – “This shows its potential spread and its potential to harm the very fabric of any nation.”

Contrasting the possible restrictions on electronic and print media, the Centre says the spreading of “venomous hatred” on digital media is “rampant”: