Why India Need Not Learn From China’s New Population Policy

India’s economy has improved substantially in the last three to four decades, thanks to its skilled workforce, (largely the IT sector) which is estimated to be a mere 4.69 percent against China’s 24 percent and South Korea’s 96 percent. Imagine if our skilled workforce was just to double, if not catch up with China and others — what impact would it have on our economy.

Investing in girls’ education, particularly secondary and higher education, is critical for increased participation of women in a more gender-equitable labour force. Women’s empowerment is often inversely correlated with fertility rates.