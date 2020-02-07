Bullion Exchange a ‘Gold Move’, But Here’s How it Can Work Better

In the Budget 2020-21, it was announced that “GIFT IFSC has an approved Free Trade zone for housing vaults... With the approval of the regulator, GIFT City would set up an International Bullion exchange(s) in GIFT-IFSC as an additional option for trade by global market participants. …...” (Para 104(1))

The establishment of the Bullion Exchange will have far reaching impact on the way in which we trade in gold, and subsequently, on its supply chain, including the recycling of gold.

In India, the demand for gold is high, at about 800-1000 MT (Metric Tons) yearly, due to socio-cultural, religious as well as economic reasons. Such a high level of gold demand has resulted in high level of gold stock with Indian families/temples. Consequently, this gold stock of more than 20,000 MT, predominantly lies idle.

As gold mining is insignificant in India, the gold demand is primarily met by import of gold, which is about 7 percent of total import.