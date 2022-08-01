Bollywood’s Rajput Kings: Beyond Shiny Swords, Moustaches & ‘Hindu’ Crusaders

The film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ ends with a note that the death of Prithviraj Chauhan marked the end of Hindu rule in northern India and that India would remain under foreign rule for the next 755 until independence in 1947. This note makes the film’s political objective of rewriting history very clear, but it also highlights certain enduring but ahistorical assumptions that enable such politics.

One major assumption has been the association of the ‘Muslim’ rule with a foreign and culturally inimical matrix, barely different from its British colonial successor. The other equally ahistorical assumption has been the identification of Rajputs as a timeless warrior caste heroically resisting ‘Muslim’ invaders from the north. So pervasive is this assumption – and as is evident from the filmmaker’s note – that the term Rajput unproblematically fuses into the historically neutered category of ‘Hindu’.

Thus, when films like ‘Samrat Prithiviraj’ and ‘Padmaavat’ place Rajputs as heroic protagonists of the 12th and the 14th centuries respectively, they miss out on one important point: the term 'Rajput' as a marker of status, identity and power did not emerge before the 15th century.