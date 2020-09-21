‘How Could Mughals Be Our Heroes?’ UP CM & the Politics of Naming

The purpose of these references is to put in perspective a recent decision by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to change the name of the under-construction Mughal museum to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj museum.



“How could Mughals be our heroes?” he wondered.

I have quoted above from some of the contemporary texts composed by non-Muslim authors not associated with the Mughal court. The idea is to get a sense of how the Mughal rulers were perceived on the parameter of even-handedness vis-à-vis different religious communities. I could have done worse. I could have taken a short-cut and referred to the official policy directive famously promulgated by Akbar in the early 1580s, namely sulh-i kul (peace for all), but that was only a slogan.



Moreover, it sounds a little too much like sabka sath, sabka vikas to be taken seriously today.



Let me put in a word of caution, lest the readers think that the Mughal rule represented Indian history’s forgotten golden age that some had been looking for in vain in the Vedic times. Far from it. Like other medieval rulers, Mughals assessed taxes at a very high rate and were unrelenting in their collection drive. True, they did not have an Enforcement Directorate or a Department of Income Tax to let loose on political suspects. Yet, anyone who refused to pay taxes was deemed to have committed sedition (bagawat), and considerations of religion or even the defaulter’s proximity to the court were usually no alibi for leniency.