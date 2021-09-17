No-Repeat Cabinet or Boomerang: What Will Work for BJP in Gujarat?

Also, a significant number of urban and rural youth are joining AAP, which is led by youngsters such as Gopal Italia, Isudan Gadhvi and Nikhil Sawani in Gujarat.

That the Patidar element has been the most significant consideration in choosing the cabinet is evident – besides Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, at least eight other Patel leaders have been given important positions. This means there are nine Patels in the team of 25 – not counting the speaker – which is 36 percent of the new cabinet.

The Patels make up 12.8 percent of the population of Gujarat. This means the BJP, scared of losing Patel support, has given the community three times more representation to keep them in its fold.

“Whatever the BJP arithmetic is, this is the last BJP government in Gujarat,” declared Hardik Patel.

You might like to add some salt to the Congress leader's claim. While the BJP has changed its chief minister – and, indeed, entire cabinet – in a smooth transition, the Congress has been sniffing around indecisively in choosing their general secretary in-charge, a post that has been vacant for 16 months after the untimely death of Rajeev Satav.