Are Banjaras Hindus? The Story Behind Hindutva's Efforts to 'Hinduise' Them

In the Mahakumbha, a senior RSS leader told the Banjaras that they should register themselves as Hindus in the upcoming census enumeration. This raises the question – what is the religion of the Banjaras?

As a historian of the Banjara community, I can certainly say that Banjaras are not Hindus in any way.

It is not just the Banjaras, but many communities are forcefully enumerated as Hindus in the census. Sometimes the communities are not even aware of their inclusion in the Hindu fold. Of late, communities are realising the danger of forced inclusion into Hinduism and they are resisting such religious denominations and making counterclaims, often claiming their own belief system as a religion like Gondi Dharma, Sarna Dharma, Banjara Dharam, etc.

The whole mess around religion was created by the British colonial rulers. The Hindu religion and Hindi language were mainly created by the colonial administration and colonial anthropology in the 19th century. What is called Hinduism today is basically Brahmanism, as it was constructed on the foundation of Brahmanical Sanskrit texts. As part of the national movement, the diverse local traditions of the communities were roped into it through manufactured texts and oral stories, and the census commissioners were pressurised to enumerate diverse caste and tribal communities as Hindus.