Arun Jaitley: The Loneliness of Needing To Be Liked By Everyone

(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark Arun Jaitley’s first birth anniversary after his death earlier this year.)

Arun Jaitley, eminent lawyer, former finance minister and senior Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader, succumbed to cancer on 24 August 2019. He will be remembered variously in the cricketing, legal and judicial, political and media circuits that he was a prominent figure in.

Mr Jaitley’s enduring self-image was that of the prime guide for the formulation and articulation of the BJP’s position on all matters political, legal, economic and administrative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently allowed him that standing too.

A number of expressions that have contributed to the sharp rise in Mr Modi’s popularity, among them are “one-horse race” and “policy paralysis”, are in fact attributable to Mr Jaitley.