Amit Shah’s Hindi Push: A Twin Battle for Northeast Minorities

Amit Shah recently made a series of comments relating to the Hindi language at the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in New Delhi. He qualified Hindi as the national language of India and stressed the need to make it the “official language” of the country, which, in his submission, shall play a role in “the unity of the country”. Additionally, he also announced that Hindi will be made compulsory up to class 10 in all eight states of Northeast India. According to a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs, it was also said that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English, not to local languages.

Shah added that Hindi should become a communicative language among different states in the Northeast. Furthermore, it was added that Hindi will be made the “medium of running the government”, the same report added.