People of Different States Should Speak in Hindi, Not English: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 7 April, said Indian people of different states should communicate with each other in Hindi, and not English.

Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Shah said that when citizens of different states communicate with each other, "it should be in the language of India".

The Union minister and BJP leader said that "Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages. He said that unless we make Hindi flexible by accepting words from other local languages, it will not be propagated," as per a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

He said that now the time has come to make the official language an important part of the unity of the country.