Bantul, Nonte-Phonte & the Childhood Narayan Debnath Left Behind

2006, Sunday morning, 9 am. Our childhood selves found themselves placed right before the big, black, television set, with almost presidential haste and emergency. We brushed off our mother’s warnings to ‘finish home work before watching the TV’ with sheer disregard – a crime in those times – only because ‘Nonte-Phonte’ would be airing any second. And woe betide us if we missed the opening theme song, even if that meant dealing with mother’s anger later on. Disciplined or otherwise, it is an undeniable fact that our childhood days were dictated and dominated by the broadcast timings of Narayan Debnath’s cartoons, which have been telecast every Sunday morning from the early 2000s to date, with some episodes even getting aired on Saturday evenings at 7 pm.

This year, on 18 January, Doctor Riju Dutta said on Twitter, “Bantul will be 60 years old. Nonte-Phonte and Handa-Bhonda are in their late fifties and early sixties.”