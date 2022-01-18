Cartoonist Narayan Debnath, Creator of 'Bantul the Great', Passes Away

Cartoonist Narayan Debnath passed away on Tuesday, PTI reported. Debnath was undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness and died at 10.15 am. Debnath is known for creating several Bengali comic strips like ‘Handa Bhonda’, ‘Nonte Phonte’, ‘Bahadur Beral, and ‘Bantul the Great’.

He received the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Banda Bibhushan in 2013. The Government of India also honoured Debnath with the Padma Shri in January 2021. Times of India had reported that when Debnath’s daughter-in-law Archana gave him the news, he had asked, “Finally, they have chosen me?”