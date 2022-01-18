Cartoonist Narayan Debnath, Creator of 'Bantul the Great', Passes Away
Narayan Debnath was awarded the Padma Shri in January 2021.
Cartoonist Narayan Debnath passed away on Tuesday, PTI reported. Debnath was undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness and died at 10.15 am. Debnath is known for creating several Bengali comic strips like ‘Handa Bhonda’, ‘Nonte Phonte’, ‘Bahadur Beral, and ‘Bantul the Great’.
He received the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Banda Bibhushan in 2013. The Government of India also honoured Debnath with the Padma Shri in January 2021. Times of India had reported that when Debnath’s daughter-in-law Archana gave him the news, he had asked, “Finally, they have chosen me?”
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote that Narayan Debnath’s work has been ‘etched in our hearts for decades’. She tweeted, “Extremely sad that the noted litterateur, illustrator, cartoonist, and creator of some immortal characters for children's world, Narayan Debnath is no more. He had created Bantul the Great, Handa- Bhonda, Nonte- Fonte, figures that have been etched in our hearts for decades.”
She added, “We were proud to bestow upon him Bengal’s highest award Banga Bibhusan in 2013. His passing away is certainly an immeasurable loss to the world of literary creativity and comics. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, readers and countless fans and followers.”
Filmmaker-illustrator Bob (@bobby_almost) penned a tribute to Debnath, and wrote, “Hada-Bhoda comics were priced 7₹, Baantul 8₹ and Nonte Fonte 22₹ ! Maa would buy us Handa Bhonda-Baantul, but @bob_almost and I could only demand Nonte-Fonte at Mamarbari.”
He added, “We would request maa to cook the delicacies mentioned in the stories like ‘porota aar chicken roast’ or ‘Kobiraji-Cutlet’. We would ask Dadin if there's actually a restaurant called ‘Abar Khabo’. And then oneday, Baba got this oily fish Kobiraji, which we ate fell sick and threw up at three in the morning. After which we couldn't even imaging eating Kobiraji for a decade.”
Adding that he is ‘more thankful than sad’, Bob wrote, “So many memories popping up today, along with names of villains (Pankal Peno, Dere Pawda), random dialogues. Narayan Debnath was our earliest comics teacher. I am more thankful than sad. While the man has left, I am happy that I can still open the cupboard and find his teachings.”
