Me, The Change: ‘Dangal Queen’ Wrestler Divya Kakran Knows No Fear

The Elections and The Olympics

With more than 60 medals under her belt, Divya has now set her eyes on the biggest trophy. She’s training relentlessly. Her aim is to win a wrestling medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But before that another battle will be fought back home in India. Political parties will slug it out during the general elections in 2019. And this will be the first time that Divya Kakran will vote and she’s very clear on what she wants.