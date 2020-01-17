The Quint’s 20 Promises for 2020 to Uphold Credible Journalism
We at The Quint are looking forward to another year of fearless and independent journalism. These are our promises for 2020 and every single day we will strive to live by them, fulfill them. And for our audience, readers we just have one request – keep supporting us like you have been doing all along.
2020
Another year
And another resolution.
No
This year we don't talk about resolution
We talk about resolve.
Here are The Quint’s
20 promises for 2020.
We will be
fearless under pressure
fair in our reporting.
Editorial will rule,
viral can wait
Seeking the truth
will define us.
We won’t let fake news
be peddled as news.
Fact checking
and myth busting
will be our passion.
We’ll try be a voice
for the voiceless.
Vocal about
gender issues.
Sensitive
about climate change.
We’ll stay
fiercely critical.
Yet open to
your criticism.
Healthcare
Civic Issues
Education
Jobs
We’ll tell stories
that legacy media
no longer tells.
For that
our journalists
will move out.
From the noisy news studios
to ground zero
be our eyes
and ears.
It’s citizen journalism
that makes us
truly inclusive.
It’s not us, but you
who tell your stories.
We are just the medium.
But an innovative medium.
We will
Inquire
Experiment
and Inform.
But none of this
can happen
WITHOUT YOU.
So in 2020
…. and beyond
STAND BY US
