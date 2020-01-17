The Quint’s 20 Promises for 2020 to Uphold Credible Journalism

We at The Quint are looking forward to another year of fearless and independent journalism. These are our promises for 2020 and every single day we will strive to live by them, fulfill them. And for our audience, readers we just have one request – keep supporting us like you have been doing all along.

2020

Another year

And another resolution.

No

This year we don't talk about resolution

We talk about resolve.

Here are The Quint’s

20 promises for 2020.

We will be

fearless under pressure

fair in our reporting.

Editorial will rule,

viral can wait

Seeking the truth

will define us.

We won’t let fake news

be peddled as news.

Fact checking

and myth busting

will be our passion.

We’ll try be a voice

for the voiceless.

Vocal about

gender issues.

Sensitive

about climate change.

We’ll stay

fiercely critical.

Yet open to

your criticism.

Healthcare

Civic Issues

Education

Jobs

We’ll tell stories

that legacy media

no longer tells.

For that

our journalists

will move out.

From the noisy news studios

to ground zero

be our eyes

and ears.

It’s citizen journalism

that makes us

truly inclusive.

It’s not us, but you

who tell your stories.

We are just the medium.

But an innovative medium.

We will

Inquire

Experiment

and Inform.

But none of this

can happen

WITHOUT YOU.

So in 2020

…. and beyond

STAND BY US

SUPPORT US