Little Esther’s Song’s Bringing Mizoram Closer to Mainland India

The Quint met Esther Hnamte from Lunglei, Mizoram, who is winning hearts on the internet after her rendition of A.R Rehman’s ‘Vande Matram’ went viral.

What started as a joke when Esther started to sing funnily and showed interest in singing at the age of two has now taken such a great turn with her videos getting millions of views and so much love from around the globe.