Nia Sharma & Karan Jotwani Offer a Glimpse of Sets Post Lockdown
From working with 33% crew to wearing PPE kits all day, this is how TV show sets will look like post lockdown.
As TV serials resume work following all the new protocols provided to them by the government, things are far from ‘normal’ on the sets. Most of the Hindi TV shows are up and moving. Naagin 4, one of the most popular shows that airs on Colors TV, has already begun shooting for the fresh episodes, which will be aired from 6 July.
The Quint got in touch with actor Nia Sharma, who plays the protagonist in Naagin 4. Nia is delighted to be back on the sets. She gives us a virtual tour of the sets, where people are seen wearing masks and PPEs.
Meanwhile Karan Jotwani, who plays a character named Neel in ZeeTV’s Qurbaan Hua, says that the production team and every other person on the sets have been following guidelines and taking precaution against COVID-19. He gives us a sneak peek into the sets of Qurbaan Hua and we also get to hear what director Tabrez Khan has to say about functioning with 33% crew and shooting intimate scenes.
A few days back, the cast of two Zee TV shows, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya - Dheeraj Dhooper, Shraddha Arya, Srishti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia - got together to shoot a promo. Actor Shraddha Arya was also seen wearing a mask that matched her dress.
Soon after the Maharashtra government gave a nod for the television industry to resume shoots with the required guidelines, channels had geared up to return to work. But the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) halted shoots citing several reasons.
According to them certain protocols weren’t met. Finally on 24 June, a green signal was given to the channels to resume shooting.
Shoots had come to a complete halt since mid-March owing to the coronavirus outbreak.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.