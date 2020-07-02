Nia Sharma & Karan Jotwani Offer a Glimpse of Sets Post Lockdown

Meanwhile Karan Jotwani, who plays a character named Neel in ZeeTV’s Qurbaan Hua, says that the production team and every other person on the sets have been following guidelines and taking precaution against COVID-19. He gives us a sneak peek into the sets of Qurbaan Hua and we also get to hear what director Tabrez Khan has to say about functioning with 33% crew and shooting intimate scenes.

A few days back, the cast of two Zee TV shows, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya - Dheeraj Dhooper, Shraddha Arya, Srishti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia - got together to shoot a promo. Actor Shraddha Arya was also seen wearing a mask that matched her dress.