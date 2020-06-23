Weeks after the Maharashtra government allowed the resumption of films and television shoots in Mumbai, a number of television shoots that were slated to begin on Tuesday, 23 June now stand cancelled, reports Mumbai Mirror.Nine shoots, including those for shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Qurbaan Hua, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi, were to resume today. The lack of clarity on issues like sanitisation, safety, payment schedule, insurance and shift timings, caused the same to be called off.According to the report, federations like CINTAA (Cine and Television Artistes Association) and FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) decided the same during an online meeting. CINTAA issued a notification to its members, not to sign any declaration form to resume shooting. Amit Behl, senior joint secretary and chairperson, CINTAA, told the publication, “If I’m not going to shoot until these concerns are addressed, how can I expect my association members to resume work?”Aayam Mehta, an actor in Qurbaan Hua, said that 80 per cent of the unit are daily wage earners and their interests need to be taken into consideration. “As soon as certain issues are resolved, we will start shooting. But till then, we will have to wait a little longer,” he is quoted a saying.The shoots had come to a complete halt since mid-March when the coronavirus cases starting rising in Mumbai. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.