Political Leaders Using The Police to Settle Political Scores is Not Democracy

Shortly after receiving bail, Mevani was rearrested in connection with another case. A court in Assam's Barpeta later severely criticised the state police for trying to implicate Mevani in what it termed a "manufactured case" of assault on a woman constable.

Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana were arrested and booked for sedition for attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house. They were later granted bail by a special court, which stated that while the accused "had crossed the line of freedom of speech and expression," there was not sufficient ground for invoking sedition.

Going back further, there was the incident of climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the ‘toolkit’ case. A court later granted bail to the Bangalore-based climate activist, saying that there had been a "scanty and sketchy" investigation.

And of course, there's Mumbai Police naming Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as an accused in the Television Ratings Points (TRP) scam, nine months after registering an FIR in the case. Earlier, Goswami had been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and the death of his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… yahan, again and again the police is used by netas to settle political scores. And that is not democracy.