Mumbai Police Enter Arnab Goswami’s House to Detain Him

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday, 4 November, detained senior journalist and Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Visuals from the news channel show that Goswami has been taken by cops in a police van.

Earlier during the day, the cops entered Goswami’s residence and attempted to detain him, reported news agency ANI.

Quoting Goswami, ANI said that he was “physically assaulted” by the police. The senior journalist reportedly claimed that his wife and son were also “assaulted” by the Mumbai cops.

The Mumbai Police are yet to release a statement regarding the incident.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)