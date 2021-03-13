‘My Autonomy Was Violated’: Disha Ravi Issues Statement on Arrest

Recalling her time in Tihar Jail, Ravi wrote, “At the end of the five days (19 February 2021), I was shifted to Judicial Custody for three days. In Tihar, I was aware of every second of every minute of every hour of every day. Locked in my cell, I wondered when it became a crime to think the most basic elements of sustenance on this planet were as much mine as theirs.”

She spoke about how her climate activism was owed to the fact that her grandparents were farmers, saying, “I had to bear witness to how the water crisis affected them, but my work was reduced to tree plantation drives and clean-ups which are important but not the same as struggling for survival.”