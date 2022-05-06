Navneet, Ravi Rana 'Crossed the Line' but Not Enough To Invoke Sedition: Court

After the two had been granted bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 each, the couple was ordered not to engage with the media over the matter or commit "similar offences" in the future.

The Ranas were arrested on 23 April, and were booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, after they had announced their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree.

However, the Ranas had later claimed that they had called off their plans to protest.

This comes amid a row in the state over the broadcast of religious messages and prayers through loudspeakers.