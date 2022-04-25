Jignesh Mevani Rearrested in Another Case Shortly After Bail From Assam Court
The court had reserved order on Jignesh Mevani's bail plea on Sunday.
Shortly after receiving bail, Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani was, on Monday, 25 April, rearrested in connection with another case by Barpeta Police, reported ANI, citing his lawyer Angshuman Bora.
An Assam court had, earlier in the day, granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in a case pertaining to his tweets about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court had reserved the bail order on Sunday.
Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police from Gujarat late on 20 April. The very next day, a local court in Assam's Kokrajhar district rejected Mevani's bail petition and sent him to police custody for three days.
The complaint against Mevani was filed by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arup Kumar Dey at Kokrajhar Police Station, stating that the 41-year-old leader, in one of his tweets, had said, "PM Modi worships Godse" and "...that the PM on his Gujarat visit must make an appeal for harmony in light of the recent events of communal violence in the state."
The Complaint Against Jignesh Mevani (Over Tweets)
According to the complaint, the tweet had "caused widespread criticism and has the propensity to disturb tranquility, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony among a certain section of people. It is more likely to incite a section of masses belonging to a certain community to commit an offence against other community."
"The tweet...is sure to promote enmity or hatred towards different communities," the complaint added.
Additionally, Twitter has withheld the two tweets in question in response to a legal demand.
'Modi Ji...You Can Never Imprison the Truth': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had condemned Mevani's arrest, who tweeted, "Modi ji, you can try to crush dissent by abusing the state machinery. But you can never imprison the truth."
(This is a developing story and will be updated with details.)
