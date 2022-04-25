Jignesh Mevani Rearrested in Another Case Shortly After Bail From Assam Court

Shortly after receiving bail, Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani was, on Monday, 25 April, rearrested in connection with another case by Barpeta Police, reported ANI, citing his lawyer Angshuman Bora.

An Assam court had, earlier in the day, granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in a case pertaining to his tweets about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court had reserved the bail order on Sunday.

Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police from Gujarat late on 20 April. The very next day, a local court in Assam's Kokrajhar district rejected Mevani's bail petition and sent him to police custody for three days.

The complaint against Mevani was filed by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arup Kumar Dey at Kokrajhar Police Station, stating that the 41-year-old leader, in one of his tweets, had said, "PM Modi worships Godse" and "...that the PM on his Gujarat visit must make an appeal for harmony in light of the recent events of communal violence in the state."