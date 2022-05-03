Press Freedom Day: An India Where Journalists Face Constant Attack Is Not Free
Press freedom is under attack. Let's remember that without press freedom, we are not free.
Video Producer: Aparna Singh
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… yahan press freedom ka kya haal hai?
Raman Kashyap was crushed to death by a politician's car in Lakhimpur Kheri. Avinash Jha was burned to death in Bihar's Benipatti. Sulabh Srivastava was killed by a liquor mafia in UP's Pratapgarh. Rohit Biswal was killed by Maoists in an IED blast in Odisha's Mohangiri.
All journalists, killed doing their jobs.
Aasif Sultan, a Kashmiri journalist, jailed since 2018 under the UAPA. Fahad Shah, Mukhtar Zahoor, Manan Gulzar Dar, and Junaid Peer, all Kashmiri journalists – either arrested or detained.
Siddique Kappan, a Kerala journalist, jailed under the UAPA in UP since 2020. 'Bulli Bai' and 'Sulli Deals' – the ugly mock auctions of Muslim women journalists.
Journalists beaten up by political workers, by the police, and by public mobs.
Journalists and news outlets harassed by frivolous FIRs and tax raids.
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… We must remember – without press freedom, we are not free!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.