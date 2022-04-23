Sena Workers Protest as MP Rana Plans to Chant Hanuman Chalisa Outside CM's Home

Shiv Sena workers on Saturday, 23 April, protested outside the residence of independent Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai to thwart her plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside 'Matoshree,’ the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers also gathered outside the CM's house to stop the couple from going ahead with their plan.

Security has been stepped up outside 'Matoshree'.