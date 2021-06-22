Mumbai Police Names Arnab Goswami as Accused in TRP Scam Case

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday, 22 June, named Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as an accused in the Television Ratings Points (TRP) scam, nine months after registering an FIR in the case.

The police named Goswami and four others from ARG Outlier Media (that owns Republic TV) in their 1,800-page supplementary charge sheet submitted in the court.

The others accused in the case are Priya Mukherjee, Shivendu Mulekar, and Shiva Sundaram. The police has so far charged 15 people in the case, including former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Dasgupta and Republic TVs CEO Vikash Khanchandani.

On 24 March, the Bombay High Court had granted Goswami limited protection from arrest in his petition alleging “serious mala fides" against the police, especially against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.