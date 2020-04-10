With No Humans in Sight, Penguins Roam Around Empty Aquarium

As millions across the globe are under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, a penguin named Wellington and his mates have won hearts online.

A video posted by Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium on Twitter shows a rockhopper penguin exploring the building.

As the aquarium has been shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wellington got the chance to roam around the parts of the building penguins are usually not permitted in, as per The Guardian.

However, Wellington wasn’t the only one to embark on this adventure. The aquarium tweeted the following day saying, “This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different!”