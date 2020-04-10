With No Humans in Sight, Penguins Roam Around Empty Aquarium
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
As millions across the globe are under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, a penguin named Wellington and his mates have won hearts online.
A video posted by Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium on Twitter shows a rockhopper penguin exploring the building.
As the aquarium has been shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wellington got the chance to roam around the parts of the building penguins are usually not permitted in, as per The Guardian.
However, Wellington wasn’t the only one to embark on this adventure. The aquarium tweeted the following day saying, “This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different!”
Loading...
“Penguins like Edward and Annie will begin to build their nests next week. Join us digitally for nesting coverage! In the meantime, we will be sharing lots of different animal updates (and yes, Wellington will return!),” read their next tweet.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)