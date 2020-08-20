‘A Fighter, An Inspiration’: Friends at Babson Remember Sudeeksha

“I am left with some regrets: I regret never giving her a hug, thanking her for who she is, telling her what she has given me, and letting her know that I adore her from the bottom of my heart as her loving brother,” wrote Shashwat Agarwal a few days after his friend and Babson classmate, Sudeeksha Bhati, passed away.

Twenty-year-old Sudeeksha Bhati was pursuing her higher education at Babson College in Massachusetts on a prestigious scholarship. A tea seller's daughter, Sudeeksha fought against all odds only for her life to be cut short by a fateful event.

Bhati died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, after allegedly facing harassment moments before her death.

“Personally, I felt like she was someone who deserved to be there more than any of us,” recalls Saakshi, Sudeeksha's friend and confidant, of their time together at Babson College in Massachusetts.