‘A Fighter, An Inspiration’: Friends at Babson Remember Sudeeksha
Sudeeksha, the US scholar who passed away recently, inspired her friends to do more, be more and look inward.
“I am left with some regrets: I regret never giving her a hug, thanking her for who she is, telling her what she has given me, and letting her know that I adore her from the bottom of my heart as her loving brother,” wrote Shashwat Agarwal a few days after his friend and Babson classmate, Sudeeksha Bhati, passed away.
Twenty-year-old Sudeeksha Bhati was pursuing her higher education at Babson College in Massachusetts on a prestigious scholarship. A tea seller's daughter, Sudeeksha fought against all odds only for her life to be cut short by a fateful event.
Bhati died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, after allegedly facing harassment moments before her death.
“Personally, I felt like she was someone who deserved to be there more than any of us,” recalls Saakshi, Sudeeksha's friend and confidant, of their time together at Babson College in Massachusetts.
"[Sudeeksha] had a lot of burdens that came to her. A lot of her family members, whether younger or older, all came to Sudeeksha because of her loving, caring nature," says Shashwat, as he remembers several evenings Sudeeksha and he spent together. As the Massachusetts sun set in the background, they discussed school, work, life and everything else in between.
"Despite her tender loving nature, she never feared to see big dreams and make the world a better place. She taught me the value of money, opportunity, privilege, and most importantly, how to dream big in life and create an impact on the society we live in," he added.
Sudeeksha inspired her friends to do more, be more and look inward.
Speaking of the impact Sudeeksha had on her, Saakshi says "You see hope, you see where you should go as a person; what your contribution to this world should be. You also see the, kind of, hunger to achieve something more..."
