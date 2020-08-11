US Student Killed in Accident, Family Alleges She Was Eve-Teased

Sudiksha hails from a village in Uttar Pradesh.



A keen student, she was granted a scholarship worth crores of rupees to continue her education in the US, informs her family. However, access to education had never been a cakewalk for her. At one point, albeit temporarily, Sudikhsha even had to relinquish her education.

Sudiksha’s father had to take her out of school in her early years because of financial constraints, reported IANS.

Later, however, she was reportedly admitted in the village primary school, and noticing his daughter’s excellence in education, her father asked her to prepare for entrance exams to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Vidyagyan Leadership Academy in Bulandshahr.

Sudiksha was admitted in the latter, reported IANS, where she studied free of cost till Class 12. Her school also helped her prepare for admission into foreign universities, and even funded her SAT and TOEFL tests. Finally, Sudiksha, along with three other students, secured scholarship for admission in a US university.

Her life, however, was tragically cut short, before she could even complete her education at Babson College, Massachusetts.