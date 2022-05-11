Refrain From Filing FIRs Under Sedition Law, Those Jailed Can Apply for Bail: SC

Previously on Tuesday, the apex court had asked the Centre whether the pending sedition cases could be kept in abeyance. However, the Centre had, on Wednesday, told the court that staying the provision may not be the correct approach, and had suggested selecting a responsible officer for scrutiny, with the officer's satisfaction being subject to judicial review.

In its draft circular, the Centre suggested:

"A FIR involving Section 124A will be registered only if an officer not below the rank of the Superintendent of Police is satisfied and records his satisfaction in writing that the offence alleged involved Section 124A as analysed by the Supreme Court in the captioned judgment (Vinod Dua vs Union of India)."

Further, with regard to pending cases, the SG had said that they were not sure of the of the gravity of each case and that some of them may have a 'terror' angle or involve money laundering.